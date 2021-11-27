Left Menu

Delhi govt issues Rs 350 cr financial support to construction workers

The Delhi government has announced financial assistance of Rs 350 crores to construction workers who were affected by the ban on construction. The amount of Rs 5000 each will be transferred to all 7 lakh registered workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:06 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has announced financial assistance of Rs 350 crores to construction workers who were affected by the ban on construction. The amount of Rs 5000 each will be transferred to all 7 lakh registered workers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deposited assistance amount in the bank account of 2.95 lakh construction workers on Saturday and the rest will be transferred in the next two days.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government is standing with construction workers at every step. Workers are the spinal cord of the country, which strengthens the country. In Delhi, construction activities have been stopped but the government will assist their labour brothers and sisters in every possible way, he said.

Sisodia said that as long as the construction activities are closed in Delhi, the government will run registration drives through large registration camps organised at a large scale in Delhi to register the construction workers not already registered with the construction board. This step will help the Delhi Government to assist all the construction workers in Delhi.

It is to be noted that there are 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, out of which 7 lakh are now registered. 6 lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board and about 1 lakh workers are in the process of registration. After the registration of the workers whose registration is currently in process, the amount of Rs 5000 will be sent to their accounts after completion of registration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

