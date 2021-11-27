Left Menu

'Religious vandalism': Tripura CM asks DGP to review UAPA cases against social media users

Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by Muslims, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar.The official said Tripura Police filed cases against 102 people including some journalists and lawyers under UAPA and various sections of the IPC for allegedly posting or sharing fake content on social media.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:36 IST
'Religious vandalism': Tripura CM asks DGP to review UAPA cases against social media users
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday asked Director General of Police VS Yadav to ''review'' the cases against the 102 social media users including four Supreme Court lawyers, who were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), for their posts on purported religious vandalism in the state, a senior official said.

The DGP then directed the Crime Branch, which is investigating these cases, to review the matters and submit a report, the official of the Chief Minister's Office said. "If it is found that the accused persons deliberately attempted to spread rumour and disturb communal harmony, police were instructed to deal the cases with firm hands. However, if enough evidence is not found, their cases may be dropped," the official said.

The state government has alleged that a group with vested interest from outside had hatched a conspiracy against the administration to create unrest in Tripura and malign its image by uploading fake photographs of a burning mosque on social media after an incident on October 26.

A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze on that day at Chamtilla during a Vishva Hindu Parishad rally which was called to protest against the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by Muslims, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar.

The official said Tripura Police filed cases against 102 people including some journalists and lawyers under UAPA and various sections of the IPC for allegedly posting or sharing fake content on social media. If convicted under the stringent UAPA, an offender may face imprisonment for up to seven years.

The state police earlier sent letters to the authorities of Twitter and Facebook to provide details of those social media users alleging they were involved in promoting communal disharmony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021