Karnataka govt announces COVID precautionary measures in view of rising cases

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases and the fear of a new 'Omicron' variant in Karnataka, the state government on Saturday decided to implement a slew of stringent precautionary measures, informed an official statement issued by the Chief Minister Office. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today decided to intensify the screening of international passengers at the airports and make the RTPCR test reports compulsory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

"Those tested positive at airports would be sent to hospitals for treatment," it said. During the meeting, Bommai also instructed the officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and cover them at the earliest.

"It has been decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, make the second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries," said Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashok briefing the media persons about the decisions taken at the meeting. According to the statement, students in hostels who have got negative RTPCR test reports would have to get the RTPCR test done again on the 7th day after the first report.

"More intense testing for students in medical and nursing colleges will be compulsory. There will be a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges," it added. Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. (ANI)

