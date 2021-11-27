Christmas will be better this year, UK's Johnson says about COVID

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was confident that Christmas this year would be "considerably better" than the last one, when the government introduced a lockdown to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"I think I am going to stick with the formula that I've used before which is I am pretty confident or absolutely confident that this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas," he told a news conference.

