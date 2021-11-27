Christmas will be better this year, UK's Johnson says about COVID
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:55 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was confident that Christmas this year would be "considerably better" than the last one, when the government introduced a lockdown to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
"I think I am going to stick with the formula that I've used before which is I am pretty confident or absolutely confident that this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas," he told a news conference.
