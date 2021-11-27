Left Menu

TMC expresses misgivings about data protection bill

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:56 IST
TMC expresses misgivings about data protection bill
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress on Saturday expressed misgivings about the real intent of the data protection bill and said it may invade privacy.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on Personal Data Protection Bill has maintained the contentious clause 35 of the proposed act which empowers central government and its law enforcing agencies to process data without seeking permission from the individual for the purpose of sovereignty, safety of the state and for friendly relations with foreign states.

The government and its agencies, like the police, CBI, ED, R&AW, IB and UIDAI, may be exempt from the proposed data protection law for national security and public welfare reasons provided they follow the prescribed procedures that are fair and reasonable, the parliamentary panel recommended in the report adopted on Monday.

Iterating it's reservations, the TMC tweeted Saturday ''Will the Data Protection Bill really protect our data?'' The party posted on the microblogging site, ''We have seen STATE-SPONSORED SNOOPING on the people of India. Now, Section 35 of the Bill will give the govt. exclusive rights to invade our privacy whenever they want WITHOUT CONSENT! Our privacy SHOULD NOT be compromised.'' Congress and TMC have already given dissent notes to the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia
3
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
4
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021