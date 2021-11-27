Left Menu

Five arrested in cannabis smuggling case

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:02 IST
Visakhapatnam, Nov 27 (PTI): The Special Enforcement Bureau of Andhra Pradesh police arrested five people, including a father-son duo, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday in connection with alleged smuggling of cannabis through e-commerce site Amazon.

The SEB seized 48 kg of ganja from the main accused, according to its joint director S Satish Kumar.

The Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh recently busted the cannabis trade racket that used the online route to smuggle ganja from Visakhapatnam district. Amazon had said in a statement that it does not allow sale of illegal products through its platform and it was cooperating with the probe in the matter.

Two persons, Suraj and Mukul Jaiswal of Madhya Pradesh created a business firm to carry out ganja trade, registering as a vendor on Amazon.

The SEB official said the duo used GST numbers of other firms to ship the contraband from Visakhapatnam.

The father-son duo of Srinivasa Rao and Mohan Raju acted as suppliers, he said.

Along with the father-son, the SEB arrested two pick-up associates and a van driver of Amazon, he added.

