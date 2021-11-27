Left Menu

Jitendra Singh launches drone based vaccine delivery service in Jammu

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched a drone based vaccine delivery service in Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:59 IST
Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched a drone based vaccine delivery service in Jammu. Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Launched Drone based Vaccine/Emergency Medicine Delivery service close to International Border near Jammu. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is CSIR initiative under Ministry of Science and Technology, contributing to Har Ghar Dastak campaign."

Speaking to reporters after the event, Singh said, "This is the difference between India and other countries. India makes use of science and technology to safeguard the interests of humanity." Several other dignitaries were present at the launch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

