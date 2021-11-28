Left Menu

425 kg ganja seized in Jharkhand, 3 arrested

The joint team arrested the accused during a vehicle checking operation near a petrol pump on Friday, the police said.The arrests were made within limits of the Baharagora police station, a police officer said.Acting on a tip-off that some persons were likely to smuggle ganja from Odisa to Jharkhand, the Baharagora police and Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team from Ranchi launched the vehicle checking drive on Friday night, the officer said.The team intercepted a truck coming from Odisha and detected the narcotic.

In a joint operation, the police and a Narcotics Control Bureau personnel have arrested three persons with 425 kg of ganja on NH-6 in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. The joint team arrested the accused during a vehicle checking operation near a petrol pump on Friday, the police said.

The arrests were made within limits of the Baharagora police station, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were likely to smuggle ganja from Odisa to Jharkhand, the Baharagora police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from Ranchi launched the vehicle checking drive on Friday night, the officer said.

The team intercepted a truck coming from Odisha and detected the narcotic. The contraband was hidden behind sacks of salt, he said.

Altogether 41 bundles containing 4.25 quintals of ganja were recovered following the search, the Officer-in-Charge of Baharagora police station, Kumar Saurabh, said.

The truck driver and his two associates were arrested, and the truck was impounded, he said.

However, the police officer said he was not aware of the estimated cost of the contraband.

