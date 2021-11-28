UAE orders release of 870 prisoners ahead of National Day - WAM

The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 870 prisoners on Sunday ahead of the country's 50th National Day on Dec. 2, according to state news agency WAM.

The prisoners, sentenced for various crimes, will also have their debts and fines paid off, the statement added.

