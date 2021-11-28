Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his goal is to serve the nation and not only to be in power.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:06 IST
My goal is to serve nation, be 'Pradhan Sevak': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his goal is to serve the nation and not only to be in power. While addressing the 83rd episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister also said that his primary duty is to be the 'Pradhan Sevak' to the people.

"We have changed lives through the schemes launched by the government. It gives me satisfaction. This is what I seek from life," he added. "I do not want to be in power now or in future. My goal is to serve people," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and stated Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun and its river Noon. "There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to the brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

