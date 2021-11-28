Left Menu

UPTET 2021 paper leak case to be probed by special task force, says UP Basic Education Minister

After Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:18 IST
Satish Dwivedi, Basic Education Minister. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF). Basic Education Minister, Satish Dwivedi, said, "The paper leak of UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month."

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order informed that dozens of suspects were detained by the Special Task Force (STF) in the paper leak case.

"UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Dozens of suspects were detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the exam again within a month," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

