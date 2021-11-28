Dalit woman sexually harassed in UP village
A Dalit woman was allegedly sexually molested by a man here in a village under Chapar Police Station limits, police said on Sunday. In another case in neighbouring Shamli district, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl.The incident took place on Saturday in a village under Kairana Police Station limits, police said.
A Dalit woman was allegedly sexually molested by a man here in a village under Chapar Police Station limits, police said on Sunday. The woman was attacked on Saturday when she was on her way to the fields. A man dragged her in the fields and attempted to rape her, a police official said. The woman escaped when hearing her screams for help villagers reached the spot and thrashed the accused. A case was registered against the person - who was subsequently arrested -- under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of SC/ST Atrocities Act, the police said. In another case in neighbouring Shamli district, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl.
The incident took place on Saturday in a village under Kairana Police Station limits, police said. A case was registered against Nakul Dev, the accused, under charges of sexual harassment and threatening the victim, they said.
