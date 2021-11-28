Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir receives another death threat; third in 6 days

The e-mail, allegedly from ISIS Kashmir, read, We are going to kill you and your family. On receiving the complaint, the district police increased Gambhirs personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajinder Nagar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:43 IST
Gautam Gambhir receives another death threat; third in 6 days
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday received another death threat allegedly from 'ISIS Kashmir', the third in six days, police said.

''Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta (DCP) cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you,'' the e-mail, which Gambhir received from isiskashmir@yahoo.com at 1.37 am, read. A senior police officer said they had received the content of the e-mail and were investigating the matter. The cricketer-turned-politician had received death threats on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to a police complaint filed by Gaurav Arora, Gambhir's personal secretary, the MP received the first death threat on his official e-mail ID at 9.32 pm on Tuesday. The e-mail, allegedly from ISIS Kashmir, read, ''We are going to kill you and your family.'' ''On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gambhir's) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajinder Nagar area. The police are currently inquiring into the source of the complaint,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan had said.

Soon, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Special Cell wrote to Google seeking information on the account handlers and the registered e-mail ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

Police said the DCP was informed over a phone call about the second death threat from the same e-mail ID at 2.32 pm on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the second e-mail was attached with a video of Gambhir's residence.

''We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and Kashmir issue,'' the second e-mail read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021