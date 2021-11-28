Aged woman raped by former landlord in MP

A 62-year-old widow was allegedly raped repeatedly by her former landlord with whom she had a dispute over a cheque bounce matter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Sunday.

The alleged offence took place in 2019 and the 67-year-old accused had also threatened her with dire consequences, they said.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman on Saturday, the police detained the accused, Garha police station inspector Rakesh Tiwari told PTI.

The widow, now retired from her job, used to stay alone in a portion of a house let out by the accused in 2019. Her sons lived in other parts of the city, he said. The accused allegedly raped the woman repeatedly in 2019, the official said quoting the complaint, adding that the woman later left his house. As per initial investigation, the accused and the complainant were locked in a legal battle over a cheque bounce case since 2019 in which a court had issued an arrest warrant against the woman, he said. Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions, including Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), he said.

