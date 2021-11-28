Toll in debt-ridden MP family's suicide bid reaches 4 as one more person dies

One more person from a five-member family succumbed on Sunday, four days after they consumed poison here due to their debt burden, taking the death toll in the incident to four, a police official said.

A mechanic, Sanjiv Joshi (47), his 67-year-old mother, wife aged 45 and two daughters, aged 16 and 21, had consumed poison-laced cold drinks on Thursday night during a live WhatsApp video session with friends, he said.

They had first poisoned their dog following which it died, he said.

On Sunday, Joshi died during treatment, taking the toll in the incident to four, Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair said. Joshi's mother and one of the daughters had died on Friday while another daughter succumbed on Saturday. His wife is currently undergoing treatment, he said. After the family's live suicide attempt, an acquaintance had alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took the five of them to a hospital, the official said. Joshi had taken loans from seven to eight people, and some of them were pressuring him for repayment, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya earlier said.

The police have registered a case against four women for abetment of suicide, Nair said.

