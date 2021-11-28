Left Menu

Farmers should be guaranteed MSP, says AAP's Raghav Chaddha

Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that farmers should be guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:15 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that farmers should be guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP). While speaking to ANI, Chadha said, "Our demand is that farmers should be guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP). Legal rights of MSP should be given to every farmer."

"The Working Group on Consumer Affairs was formed in 2011 and was headed by Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. That committee had said that farmers should get MSP guarantee but today's Prime Minister does not agree with the views of the then Gujarat Chief Minister," added Chaddha. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

