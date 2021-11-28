Woman hangs herself 10 months after marriage; family accuses in-laws of body shaming victim

A young woman hanged herself here two days ago at her matrimonial home just 10 months after her marriage.

The woman's mother and brother in their statements to the media, on Sunday, have alleged that her husband and in-laws used to harass and taunt her for being fat and blamed her for not getting pregnant till now.

The woman's mother said that her daughter was told she could not get pregnant as she was fat and therefore, she was always trying out ways to lose weight.

Her brother also claimed that his sister ended her life due to body-shaming.

The victim's mother also alleged that the body was sent in an ambulance to them and no one from her matrimonial home, including her husband, came along with it.

The police, meanwhile, said that they have registered a case and were investigating the circumstances behind the suicide which occurred on November 25 night.

An officer from Mankara Police Station said the inquest proceedings and post mortem have been carried out and it has been found that it was a case of suicide.

The officer also said that the victim has left behind a suicide note in which she has not blamed anyone for taking the extreme step.

However, her family and relatives are blaming the victim's husband and in-laws, he said.

The officer also said that the husband and in-laws have denied the allegations against them.

