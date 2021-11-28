SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 4, Tea

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: 296 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs) Mayank Agarwal c Latham b Southee 17 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 1 Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Ajaz Patel 4 Shreyas Iyer c Tom Blundell b Southee 65 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Southee 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Tom Blundell b Southee 32 Wriddhiman Saha batting 22 Extras: (B-3, LB-1) 4 Total: 167/ 7 in 60.2 overs Fall of wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5, 103/6 167/7 Bowling: Tim Southee 15.2-2-48-3, Kyle Jamieson 13-6-26-3, Ajaz Patel 15-3-49-1, achin Ravindra 9-3-17-0, William Somerville 8-1-23-0.

