FORDA strike continues, to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss future course of action

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) continues to observe nationwide strike of OPD service under the Central government in demand of expediting the NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as admission process.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) continues to observe nationwide strike of OPD service under the Central government in demand of expediting the NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as admission process. FORDA has called a pan-India meeting on November 29 as well.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish, FORDA President said, "Resident doctors did not attend the Sunday OPD. FORDA will hold a meeting tomorrow post-lunch. We will discuss the ongoing issues." "The Government asked us three to four days time to submit the documents against the earlier time of four weeks. We are hopeful that by next week our demands will be fulfilled," he added.

On November 27, FORDA observed a nationwide strike against repeated delays in NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as the admission process. The protest was also observed to fast-track court proceedings on an urgent basis stating, "In case there is no positive response, we will escalate our protest and whose any unfortunate onus that will affect healthcare will be on the concerned authorities."

FORDA had sent a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding withdrawal from OPD services in healthcare institutions from November 27 onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

