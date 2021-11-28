Left Menu

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:10 IST
Israel's Bennett "very worried" world powers will ease Iran sanctions in atom talks
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is "very worried" that world powers will remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for insufficient caps on its nuclear program, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday ahead of the resumption of negotiations in Vienna.

"This is the message that we are relaying in every manner, whether to the Americans or to the other countries negotiating with Iran," he told his cabinet in televised remarks.

