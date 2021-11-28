TMC raises 10 issues including women's reservation bill in all-party meet ahead of Winter Session

In an all-party meet convened ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised ten issues including the Women's reservation bill to be brought in this session of parliament. Sources told ANI that the TMC leader demanded from centre to "bring women's reservation bill in this winter session of Parliament and not bulldoze bills without screening by the opposition."

"Issues like Unemployment, Price Rise of Essentials/Fuel Prices, the law on MSP, weakening of the federal structure and stop disinvestment of profitable PSUs were raised by TMC in the meet," said the source. "TMC Leader also raised the issue of BSF jurisdiction that is increased in West Bengal, Pegasus Issue, disrupted Monsoon session and Covid-19 situation in Country" source added.

TMC'S floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien respectively were present at the meet. At the all-party meeting was called by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among the leaders who attended.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills. The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

