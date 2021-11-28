Maoist killed in gun-battle with Odisha Police in Bolangir
A Maoist has been killed in a gunfight with Odisha Police in Bolangir district, police said on Sunday.
Director General of Police Abhay, who visited the district, said that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, numbering around six to eight, opened fire on police personnel while they were conducting a combing operation in a forested area in Khaprakhol on Saturday night.
''The police team retaliated and in the ensuing gun-battle, one red rebel identified as Shankar, area committee member of Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of the group, was killed. The remaining Maoists managed to escape and a search operation has been launched to nab them,'' he said.
Abhay also interacted with the team that conducted the operation.
The Odisha Police, in a Twitter post, said that arms and ammunition, and Maoist literature have been seized from the spot.
It also appealed to the Maoists to lay down their arms and take benefit of the rehabilitation policy of the state government.
