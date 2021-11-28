Left Menu

BJP Parliamentary executive meeting begins in Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary executive meeting began in the Parliament on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary executive meeting began in the Parliament on Sunday. A separate meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders will also be held after the BJP's Parliamentary executive meet.

The meetings are taking place ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is beginning on November 29. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. (ANI)

