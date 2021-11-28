Left Menu

MSRTC stir: Driver returns to work, angry colleague throws stone at bus; arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:39 IST
MSRTC stir: Driver returns to work, angry colleague throws stone at bus; arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation driver attached to the undertaking's Kalyan depot in Thane district was arrested for allegedly throwing a stone at one of its buses, police said on Sunday.

MSRTC staffers have been on strike since October 28 and bus operations across its 250 depots statewide have been affected from November 9, though friction is being witnessed among employees of late as some of them have begun to break ranks and return to work.

A police official said Saturday's stone-pelting incident was also the result of this friction among staffers.

''One driver returned to work on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi route on Saturday afternoon, which angered his colleague Vitthal Kehdkar, who threw a stone at the former's bus in Kongaon area. The glass of the vehicle was damaged, though no one was injured,'' the official said.

Kehdkar was charged under IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act provisions for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties and endangering human life through a rash and negligent act, he said.

Staffers of the loss-making MSRTC have been demanding its merger with the state government, which will give employees better salaries and greater job security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021