Swiss voters trend towards backing government's COVID-19 response plan

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:39 IST
Swiss voters trend towards backing government's COVID-19 response plan
Swiss voters on Sunday trended towards backing the government's pandemic response plan, paving the way for the government to continue exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases.

Early tallies of Sunday's popular votes showed Swiss voters trending in favour of the law passed earlier this year, according to the first indications from broadcaster SRF on the referendum.

In two other votes, early tallies showed Swiss voters supporting a labour union-backed proposal to support nurses, while rejecting a proposal to select federal judges by lottery from a pool of candidates proposed by experts.

