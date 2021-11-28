SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 4, STUMPS
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:44 IST
New Zealand 2nd innings: Tom Latham batting 2 Will Young lbw b Ashwin 2 William Somerville batting 0 Total: 2/1 in 4 overs Fall of wicket: 3-1 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-3-1, Axar Patel 2-1-1-0.
