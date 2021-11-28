Left Menu

PM Modi extends greetings on NCC Day, says Corps great experience to youth to realise true potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day and said that the Corps offers a great experience to the youth of India to realise their true potential and contribute to nation-building.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:46 IST
PM Modi extends greetings on NCC Day, says Corps great experience to youth to realise true potential
PM Modi extends greetings on NCC Day (Photo:Twitter/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day and said that the Corps offers a great experience to the youth of India to realise their true potential and contribute to nation-building. "Greetings on NCC Day. Inspired by the motto of "Unity and Discipline", NCC offers a great experience to the youth of India to realise their true potential and contribute to nation-building," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Recalling his registration as the first member of the NCC Alumni Association during his visit to Jhansi on November 19, he said that the formation of an Alumni Association is a commendable effort to bring together all those who have been associated with NCC. "A few days back, during the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' in Jhansi, I was honoured to register as the first member of the NCC Alumni Association. The formation of an Alumni Association is a commendable effort to bring together all those who have been associated with NCC," he said in the tweet.

PM Modi further urged all NCC alumni from across the nation to support and participate in the activities of the Association. "I urge NCC alumni from across India to enrich the NCC Alumni Association with their support and participation in the activities of the Association. The Government of India has made many efforts to make the NCC experience even more vibrant and meaningful. https://nccauto.gov.in/alumni," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister launched the alumni association which is expected to further the aims of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and assist in nation-building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021