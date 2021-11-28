Maha; Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

A Kalyan resident was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from Mankhurd in Mumbai, police said.

The accused raped her on October 30 after befriending her with the promise of helping her mother secure bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, a Manpada police station official said.

''After the victim lodged a complaint on Saturday, the man was held under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions,'' he said.

