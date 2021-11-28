Maha; Man held for raping 14-year-old girl
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kalyan resident was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from Mankhurd in Mumbai, police said.
The accused raped her on October 30 after befriending her with the promise of helping her mother secure bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, a Manpada police station official said.
''After the victim lodged a complaint on Saturday, the man was held under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai court sends Sachin Waze to police custody till Nov 15 in extortion case
Mumbai records 247 COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Student's death: Principal booked under POCSO Act for not acting on complaint
Ranaut's freedom comment: Mumbai Cong seeks sedition case against actor
Man calls Rly cops informing about bomb threat; security beefed up in Mumbai