2 poachers held with 16 country made bombs

Erode, Nov 28 PTI Two poachers were arrested here on Sunday and 16 country bombs recovered from them, police said. A police patrol in the Mudukkanthuri forest area under Sathyamangalam Tiger reserve noticed four men standing at a spot with a bag and surrounded them. The bag was found to contain 16 country bombs, police said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:36 IST
Two poachers were arrested here on Sunday and 16 country bombs were recovered from them, police said. A police patrol in the Mudukkanthuri forest area under Sathyamangalam Tiger reserve noticed four men standing at a spot with a bag and surrounded them. Two of them however managed to escape. The bag was found to contain 16 country bombs, police said. The duo, on being questioned, reportedly said that they used to come to the forest to hunt for animals.

A search is on to nab the other two men, police said, adding that investigations are underway to ascertain from where the poachers obtained the explosives.

