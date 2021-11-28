Girl raped by stepfather in Delhi

A girl has been allegedly raped by her stepfather in Chirag Delhi here, police said on Sunday. The complaint in the case was lodged on Saturday, they said.

According to the complaint, the minor stayed at an institution in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun that catered to children from poor families.

She had come home to Delhi for her vacation. Her mother and stepfather live in a rented house in the Chirag Delhi area, police said.

While she was here, her stepfather allegedly repeatedly raped her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. The stepfather has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the DCP said.

