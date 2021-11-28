Sudan's Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

Sudan's Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has dismissed at least eight general intelligence officers and replaced the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The news follows the appointment of a new head of the general intelligence service and comes a week after the military struck a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had been placed under house arrest in an Oct. 25 coup.

