Left Menu

Watchman held for stalking minor girl in Delhi

A 42-year-old watchman was arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl in south Delhis Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.On Saturday, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash police station regarding the harassment and stalking of a minor girl. Before this, he worked as a waiter in Tughlakabad area, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 19:40 IST
Watchman held for stalking minor girl in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old watchman was arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash police station regarding the harassment and stalking of a minor girl. After police personnel reached the spot, the minor girl told them that a man was stalking her and had used inappropriate language with her, a senior police officer said.

Police launched a search for the accused in the locality and he was arrested from Jamrudpur area. He was identified as Kalptarun Jaina, a resident of Odisha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

A case under has been registered under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Greater Kailash police station, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was working as a watchman for the last two months at Jamarudpur in Greater Kailash-1. Before this, he worked as a waiter in Tughlakabad area, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021