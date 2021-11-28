Left Menu

Military photo exhibition concludes

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command presented the awards for the three best photographs.Emmanual Karbhari from The Hindu, Mumbai won the Southern Naval Command award of Rs. 15,000 for the best photo exhibit.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:08 IST
Military photo exhibition concludes
The 11th edition of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) Military Photo Exhibition held here, under the aegis of the Southern Naval Command and the Ernakulam Press Club, concluded on Sunday. Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command presented the awards for the three best photographs.

Emmanual Karbhari from The Hindu, Mumbai won the ''Southern Naval Command award'' of Rs. 15,000 for the best photo exhibit. ''The Venduruthy award'' of Rs 7,000 for the first runner-up won by Sameer A Hameed from Malayala Manorama Daily, Kannur and ''The Garuda award'' of Rs 5,000 for the second runner-up was won by Sanjay Hadkar from Times Of India, Mumbai. The Special Jury award was presented to V N Krishnaprakash from Janayugom Daily in Kochi.

Navy said the exhibits were judged by a jury consisting of Commodore V B Bellary (CO, INS Garuda), Commodore R M S Menon (Chief Controller, NAQAS) and Capt Aftab Ahmad Khan (CO 1TS). The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, NM, Flag Officer Sea Training, Navy said.

Ernakulam Press Club president Jipson Sikhera and Secretary C N Reji were present in the closing ceremony. A total of 98 entries were received from photo journalists from across the country for this year's Military Photo Exhibition.

