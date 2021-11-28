Schiff says decision likely this week on whether to refer criminal contempt charges against Meadows
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:12 IST
U.S. House Representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday that the committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot will likely decide this week whether to refer former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt charges for refusing to testify.
"I think we will probably make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that particular witness and maybe others," Schiff said on CNN, referring to Meadows.
