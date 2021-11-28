Left Menu

BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi calls on J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:29 IST
Senior BJP leader and chairperson of the Waqf Development Committee of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Darakhshan Andrabi met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha here on Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

Andrabi, a BJP National Executive member, discussed various issues of public importance pertaining to employment generation, opportunities for the youth, law and order situation, and other development issues with Sinha, he said.

The official said Andrabi expressed her gratitude to the Lt Governor-led administration for reaching out to the tribal population, and requested Sinha to take up with the central government the issue of declaring the Pahari speaking community of the union territory a Scheduled Tribe.

Andrabi also apprised the L-G about the upcoming Sharda Tirtha Base Camp at Teetwal near the Line of Control in north Kashmir close to the historic Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The L-G assured Andrabi that all her suggestions would be taken into consideration, and urged her to continue working for the welfare of the people, the spokesperson said.

