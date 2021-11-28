New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL55 UP-TET-EXAM-3RDLD-CANCELLED UPTET cancelled after paper leak, 26 arrested, Yogi says will invoke NSA against culprits Lucknow: The UPTET scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled after a question paper for the exam was leaked, an officer here announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

DES28 UP-PROHIBITORY ORDERS-MATHURA Sec 144 imposed in Mathura after Mahasabha threat to install Lord Krishna idol in mosque Mathura (UP): The Mathura district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 following an announcement by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha that it will install a Lord Krishna idol at the deity's ''actual birthplace'', which it claims is in a mosque close to a prominent temple here.

DES10 UP-RLD-SEATS RLD 'identifies' 32 seats to contest in partnership with SP in UP assembly polls Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has identified 32 seats, mostly in western Uttar Pradesh, to contest on as a partner of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly elections beginning early next year, its state unit chief said on Sunday.

DES18 UP-DALIT-MURDER Killing of Dalit family: Two cops suspended for dereliction of duty Prayagraj: The authorities here suspended a police station incharge and a head constable for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of four members of a Dalit family at a village here.

DES29 PB-CHANNI Punjab govt to set up research centre on Hindu epics: Channi; says will do PhD on Mahabharata Khati (Phagwara): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said he will learn Sanskrit and do a doctorate on the Mahabharata as he announced to set up a research centre on the Hindu texts Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagvad Gita.

DES20 PB-SAD-CANDIDATES Punjab polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday announced four more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

DES13 PB-SUKHBIR Congress failed to keep promises; people don't trust AAP: Sukhbir Badal Chandigarh: There is a strong anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress for ''reneging'' on its polls promises while people do not ''trust'' AAP, claimed SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, adding that both parties will be ''wiped out'' in the Punjab Assembly elections.

DES25 HR-KHATTAR-FARMERS Cases against farmers: Will act according to Centre after farm laws issue settled Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will take a call on the demand for the withdrawal of police cases against farmers according to what the Centre says after the issue of farm laws is settled.

DEL54 UKD-LD-PREZ Yoga not confined to any community: President Haridwar (U'khand): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said yoga does not belong to a particular community or religious sect and hailed yoga guru Ramdev for introducing common people to its benefits.

DES36 RJ-LD GEHLOT His advisers won't enjoy ministerial status, says Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the MLAs appointed as his advisers or those who will be made parliamentary secretaries won't get any ministerial status or perks.

DES21 UKD-NEPAL-CENSUS Nepal census team awaits clearance from MEA Pithoragarh (U'khand): Permission to a Nepalese census team to visit Nepal's border villages of Tinkar and Changru via India is still awaited from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)