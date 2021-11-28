Left Menu

Hyderabad: Man booked for brutally thrashing son

Hyderabad police on Sunday booked a man for thrashing his minor son with a stick after the child's mother filed a complaint against her husband.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:36 IST
Hyderabad: Man booked for brutally thrashing son
Inspector Abdul Khader Jilani, Chatrinaka Police, Hyderabad (Photo/ANI).
  Country:
  India

Hyderabad police on Sunday booked a man for thrashing his minor son with a stick after the child's mother filed a complaint against her husband. According to Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of police, Chatrinaka, the accused was identified as Ashok Ghante, who beat his son with a stick for creating some mischief while at a relative's house.

"The accused said to have gotten angry over his son allegedly creating a nuisance while at a relative's house. He asked his daughter to record the incident on phone. When the child's mother came to know of the situation, she filed a complaint," said the Inspector. Police informed that the incident took place on Saturday, and came to light after a video went viral on social media, police said.

"We have registered a case and the investigating is going on," he said. (ANI)

