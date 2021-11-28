Left Menu

Over 400 Thane students given Eklavya Gaurav Puraskar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:58 IST
Over 400 students from slum clusters and financially backward families in Thane were on Sunday given 'Eklavya Gaurav Puraskar' for excelling in board exams despite adversities.

The awards, instituted by Samata Vicharak Prasarak Sanstha, were given away at an event attended by Mayor Naresh Mhaske, Deputy Collector Sham Gholap and the outfit's founder Sanjay Mango.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

