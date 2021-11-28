Left Menu

UP: SP leader, five others booked for casteist remarks against man

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:11 IST
UP: SP leader, five others booked for casteist remarks against man
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered here against six people, including the district chief of the Samajwadi Party, for allegedly hurling casteist remarks against a person and threatening to kill him, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) of Kunda Arjun Singh said the complaint was lodged at Manikpur police station here by Arjun Kumar, alleging that he was injured after being hit by the car of Chhavinath Yadav, the district president of SP, while he was returning to his house on a motorcycle on October 7.

When Arjun showed his resentment, Yadav and his aides hurled casteist remarks and also threatened to kill him, the CO said.

Acting on the complaint of Arjun, police on Saturday registered a case against Yadav and five unidentified people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021