Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:21 IST
Swiss voters on Sunday backed the government's pandemic response plan in a referendum by a clear majority, paving the way for the continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases.

The government's tally of Sunday's vote showed a wider-than-expected majority of 62.01% of voters supporting the law passed earlier this year to provide financial aid to people hit by the COVID-19 crisis and allowing for COVID-certificates, which provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or a negative test and which are currently required to enter bars, restaurants and certain events.

