Left Menu

TMC candidates attacked in Tripura's Teliamura, prohibitory orders clamped

They were slightly injured and we had to baton charge to disperse the mob, a police officer said.Due to baton charge, six attackers were also injured, he added.The local administration imposed prohibitory orders indefinitely in the Teliamura municipal council area after the incident, officials said.The BJP pulverised TMC and the Left, capturing the states 14 civic bodies where it now has 329 of the 334 seats.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:33 IST
TMC candidates attacked in Tripura's Teliamura, prohibitory orders clamped
  • Country:
  • India

A police vehicle in which TMC candidates and polling agents were returning home after election results were declared in Tripura on Sunday was attacked in Teliamura, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, police said.

The incident happened at Ompi Chowmuhani when the TMC candidates and polling agents were returning home under police protection, they said.

Three police personnel were injured in the incident, while the TMC leaders were ''slightly injured'', they said.

TMC alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack, a charge denied by the state's ruling party.

''Unidentified miscreants broke window glass of the police vehicle in which the persons were travelling. They were slightly injured and we had to baton charge to disperse the mob,'' a police officer said.

''Due to baton charge, six attackers were also injured,'' he added.

The local administration imposed prohibitory orders indefinitely in the Teliamura municipal council area after the incident, officials said.

The BJP pulverised TMC and the Left, capturing the state's 14 civic bodies where it now has 329 of the 334 seats. The BJP won all the 15 seats in the Teliamura Municipal Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021