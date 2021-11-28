Six arrested for creating ruckus at Dalit groom's wedding procession

Six people have been arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus to stop the wedding procession of a Dalit groom here, police said on Sunday.

The accused also attempted to manhandle the groom and his relatives. The procession was later taken out under police protection on Saturday night, they said.

Maoli Circle officer Hanuwant Singh Bhati said that the incident took place at Salerakhurd village when some members of the Jat community raised objection and stopped the procession.

On information, police rushed to the spot and ensured that the wedding procession is taken out without any hurdle, he said The six people have been arrested under sections of Indian Penal Code and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

