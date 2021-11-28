3 held for smuggling cannabis to Kolkata

Three persons were arrested with 21 kg cannabis in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a bus stand was raided in Baripada town on Saturday night and the arrests were made, they said.

Total 21 kg cannabis, worth Rs 2 lakh, were seized from them, police said.

Those arrested, residents of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, were waiting for a Kolkata-bound bus, they added.

A case has been registered against them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)