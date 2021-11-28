3 held for smuggling cannabis to Kolkata
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons were arrested with 21 kg cannabis in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a bus stand was raided in Baripada town on Saturday night and the arrests were made, they said.
Total 21 kg cannabis, worth Rs 2 lakh, were seized from them, police said.
Those arrested, residents of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, were waiting for a Kolkata-bound bus, they added.
A case has been registered against them, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baripada
- Odisha
- Murshidabad
- West Bengal
- Mayurbhanj
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Compulsory retirement for eight Odisha govt officials facing corruption cases
Odisha, Andhra to experience heavy rainfall next week: Met office
Odisha CM launches distribution of smart health cards
Girls' forum formed in Odisha's Ganjam against child marriage
Parts of Odisha experience heavy rainfall due to low pressure trough, more showers likely next week