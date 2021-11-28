Left Menu

Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha to take up 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' tomorrow

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021'was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," PM Modi said.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers have been protesting against the three central farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. (ANI)

