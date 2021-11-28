Left Menu

Differently abled man smothered, stabbed to death in Ghaziabad

A differently abled man was allegedly smothered and stabbed to death with scissors by his four friends, who burnt the body on a heap of garbage by putting fuel cakes on it, police said.The incident took place in Harbans Nagar Colony on November 21 when the victim, Sachin, was enjoying a party with his friends.The accused have been identified as Vivek, Ravi, Sachin and Saurabh.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:45 IST
The accused have been identified as Vivek, Ravi, Sachin and Saurabh. During their conversation, the accused had abused him on caste basis, to which he opposed. Circle Officer (City-2) Avinash Kumar said they smothered and stabbed him to death with scissors.

The victim’s brothers Sandip and Vishal could not trace him.

On Friday night, they found a skeleton and burnt clothes in a vacant plot. They identified him by clothes.

To hide his identity, the accused had burnt the body on a heap of garbage by putting fuel cakes on it, the officer said. Police are trying to ascertain his identity by a DNA test.

Police have arrested Saurabh Vivek and Ravi. Sachin is at large, the officer said. In another incident, a newly married woman was murdered by her husband in Hindan Vihar Colony. She has been identified as Samana and was married to Irshad, who is a worker.

It was their second marriage, which was solemnised a month ago. The incident took place on Saturday night after both had a heated argument over an issue. In a fit of rage, Irshad slit her throat with a sharp weapon, the circle officer said.

The woman's brother, Guddu, lodged an FIR against Irshad under Section 302 of the IPC. Police teams are raiding his possible hideouts to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

