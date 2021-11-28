Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack - Sudan military sources

Six Sudanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces on a Sudanese army post near the border between the countries, Sudanese military sources said.

Ethiopia denied the attack. Sudan's army said on Facebook that "groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked its forces in Al-Fashaga Al-sughra, which resulted in deaths ... our forces valiantly repelled the attack and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the attackers".

The army statement did not provide any details about the death toll. The military sources, speaking to Reuters, later said six Sudanese soldiers were killed. Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said Ethiopia's military did not carry out any attack on Sudan.

"It is a baseless information that is disseminated by multiple media that our army attacked Sudan. Ethiopian Defence Force has no agenda of attacking any sovereign country," he said in comments aired on state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

