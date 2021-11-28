Left Menu

Signboard of newly established church vandalised in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:44 IST
Signboard of newly established church vandalised in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A signboard of a church in Dwarka area in Delhi was allegedly vandalised by a group of men on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the police, a call regarding a confrontation between two groups was received at the Bindapur police station around 11 am.

Some people had gathered outside a warehouse on Matiyala Road which has been turned into a church and objected that it was done clandestinely, a senior police officer said.

Soon a quarrel ensued and some local miscreants tried to vitiate the atmosphere by vandalising the signboard written 'church' on it. One miscreant has been arrested in this connection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Separate complaints were lodged by the warring groups and the matter is under investigation, the police said.

The church was set up during this week, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021