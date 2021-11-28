Signboard of newly established church vandalised in Delhi

A signboard of a church in Dwarka area in Delhi was allegedly vandalised by a group of men on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the police, a call regarding a confrontation between two groups was received at the Bindapur police station around 11 am.

Some people had gathered outside a warehouse on Matiyala Road which has been turned into a church and objected that it was done clandestinely, a senior police officer said.

Soon a quarrel ensued and some local miscreants tried to vitiate the atmosphere by vandalising the signboard written 'church' on it. One miscreant has been arrested in this connection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Separate complaints were lodged by the warring groups and the matter is under investigation, the police said.

The church was set up during this week, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)