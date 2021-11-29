Off-duty police officer stabbed in Paris, interior minister says
An off-duty police officer was stabbed and seriously wounded in Paris on Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Darmanin said in a Twitter post that an investigation had been opened and everything was being done to find the perpetrator.
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 01:40 IST
Darmanin said in a Twitter post that an investigation had been opened and everything was being done to find the perpetrator. He did not give a motive for the stabbing. Quoting a police source, BFM TV said the police officer was stabbed after an altercation with four or five people in a shopping mall.
