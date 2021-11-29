UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:12 IST
Britain and Israel will "work night and day" in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article.
"The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran's ambitions," the UK's Liz Truss and her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid wrote https://bit.ly/3E4wEbs in the Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.
