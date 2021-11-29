Japan to effectively close borders to all foreigners from this month -NTV
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-11-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 08:30 IST
The Japanese government plans to effectively close borders to all foreigners from this month, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.
An official announcement will be made as early as Monday afternoon, the report said.
